C4D Partners gets Sebi’s nod to launch USD 50 million fund to invest in Indian startups

New Delhi, Nov 28: Netherland-based C4D Partners on Monday said it has received market regulator Sebi’s approval to launch its USD 50 million (about Rs 408 crore) fund for investments in Indian startups.

C4D Partners had its first close of USD 30.3 million in 2018 for its Asia Fund.

“The company has recently received the nod from the Securities Exchange Board of India (Sebi) for its debut India fund worth USD 50 million and expects to achieve the first close of the fund by the mid of next year,” C4D Partners said in a statement.

With the launch of the C4D Bharat Shubharambh Fund, C4D Partners will continue to focus on sustainable business models with solid ESG (environment, social, and governance) scoring, it added.

“Through our first fund, we have invested in financial inclusion, Agri-processing, education and skilling, waste management and last-mile delivery. We will continue to focus on these sectors and any other industry with a substantial impact on India’s marginalised communities and rural population,” C4D Partners, Co-founder and CEO, Arvind Agarwal said.

Post the fund launch, the company plans to do around 18-20 individual investments during the first five years, with an initial ticket size of USD 1-2 million, which can go up to USD 5 million.

C4D Partners, through its existing Fund– C4D Asia Fund, has invested around 42 per cent of the AUM (asset under management) in women-owned and women-led enterprises and has formulated the same strategy for its second fund, which is dedicated to India.

“The company intends to inject at least 30 per cent of total Capital in Portfolio Entities that are Women-owned and Women-led and stimulate Portfolio Entities to include women in their supply chains and staffing,” the statement said. (PTI)