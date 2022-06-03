C-DOT signs agreement with WiSig Networks, VVDN Technologies

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: Centre for Development of Telematics (C-DOT), WiSig Networks Private Limited and VVDN Technologies Private Limited have signed an agreement for collaboration in the area of Open RAN based Radio Network for 5G solution.

This collaboration aims to leverage the technical competencies and complementary strengths of Indian R&D and industry in evolving a mutually productive alliance leading to indigenous design, development, manufacturing and deployment of cost-effective 5G products and solutions. This engagement will augment the indigenous Intellectual Property and create new avenues for wider adoption and monetization of home-grown 5G products & solutions.

Speaking at the event, Dr Raj Kumar Upadhyay, Executive Director, C-DOT emphasized the key role of synergistic engagement amongst various technology stakeholders in developing all-encompassing indigenous products and solutions in an effective and expeditious manner.

Puneet Agarwal, CEO, VVDN Technologies said, “VVDN is deeply committed to enable the 5G eco-system in India. This collaboration between C-DOT, VVDN and WiSig is another step towards making India ‘Atmanirbhar’ in the field of Telecom.

Founder WiSig Networks, Prof Kiran Kuchi said, “WiSig is delighted to be part of this initiative led by C-DOT to build indigenous 5G network infrastructure equipment. WiSig has been pioneering the development of indigenous 5G technology since last five years which can be seen in WiSig’s contributions to 5G standardization at 3GPP, TSDSI and ITU consultations.

Dr Pankaj Dalela, Shikha Srivastava Directors of C-DOT and senior officer from CDOT, VVDN and WiSig were also present during the agreement signing function.