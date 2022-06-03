Modi Govt fails to ensure safety of minorities in Kashmir: Patil

*Mir blames Govt of ignoring early warnings

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 3: All India Congress Committee leader and Incharge JK affairs of the party, Rajni Patil termed the Kashmir situation worrisome due to continued targetted killings of innocents leading to an atmosphere of insecurity and situation of migration of minorities and other vulnerable sections from Kashmir like 1990s.

Addressing a press conference here today along with PCC president GA Mir and other senior leaders on her arrival from three day Congress Shivar at Patnitop, Patil hit out at the Modi Govt and UT administration for the failure to check targetted killings and worsening situation în Kashmir.

“The common man feels insecure and minorities including KPs, Sikhs, Jammu and outside employees and workers have become victims and are unsafe and protesting to migrate en masse. This situation is worrisome and turning back to 1990s, contrary to the claims of the BJP Government,” AICC leader said.

Patil said it is the primary duty of the Government to ensure safety and security of people but it has failed. It should ensure safety of minorities, migrant and Jammu employees by taking all necessary measures including shifting to safer places. She said Congress is always on the forefront on the issue of terrorism and challenges before nation and Rahul Gandhi has always offered all sorts of suggestions but present Government doesn’t need this. It’s not a political issue for Congress but matter of safety of citizens and national interests.

AICC leader reiterated that the Congress Shivar has unanimously passed a resolution urging Rahul Gandhi to lead as next party president to fight politics of vendetta and division in society being created by BJP Government. She termed the ED summons to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi again after eight years and termed it purely vendetta, as there is no case against them as they are being framed în National Herald case, a newspaper started în late thirties by Pt Nehru to fight freedom struggle.

In reply to a question on the statement of RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat regarding not creating controversies on Mandir/Masjid issues, she said it is good but if he really means and wants it, he should better advise his Government at the Centre, to have harmony and peace în the country.

JKPCC president GA Mir strongly reacted to the targetted killings of innocents especially minorities and said the Government ignored early warnings and made false claims and now the situation has turned quite volatile.

He said the safety of innocents especially minorities, Kashmiri Pandits and Jammu employees and others is top priority before Government by taking all such urgent measures. The Government should come out of denial mode and deal with the situation effectively. Congress stands for the safety of common man and its together în the fight against terrorism.

Working president Ramân Bhalla, vice president Mula Ram, chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, Balwan Singh, Yogesh Sawhney and others were also present.