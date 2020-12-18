BWWA president, wives of BSF personnel and BSF widows posing for a group photograph during celebrations of BWWA Day in Jammu on Friday. By Daily Excelsior - 18/12/2020 Share Facebook Twitter WhatsApp Pinterest Linkedin Telegram Email Print BWWA president, wives of BSF personnel and BSF widows posing for a group photograph during celebrations of BWWA Day in Jammu on Friday. BWWA president, wives of BSF personnel and BSF widows posing for a group photograph during celebrations of BWWA Day in Jammu on Friday.