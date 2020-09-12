Businessman, 4-yr child among 9 more Corona deaths in Jammu

9 from Nagrota PS, Cardiologist among 9 docs infected

*19 from Ware House, 15 Gole Market, 15 DSE office +ve

Sanjeev Pargal

JAMMU, Sept 12: A prominent businessman from Bari Brahamana and a four-year-old child were among nine more persons who died of COVID-19 in Jammu region today while 838 persons, 250 of them in Jammu district, were infected by the virus including nine police personnel, one of them a Sub Inspector from Nagrota Police Station, a Sub Inspector Incharge Manwal Police Post, 29 employees in Udhampur, six of them from DC office and seven Post Office, nine doctors including an Associate Professor of Cardiology Department in Super Specialty Hospital, one Block Medical Officer (BMO), 11 members of a family and couple in Sainik Colony, seven of family in Channi Rama and four members of family in Bhagwati Nagar.

A prominent businessman from Main Bazaar Bari Brahamana in Samba district who was undergoing treatment in New Delhi and was positive for COVID-19 died there last night. His body was cremated in the capital as per the COVID protocol.

A four-year-old child from High Court Road in Old Janipura in Jammu district, who was seriously injured after falling from rooftop last night, died early today in the Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu and was tested Corona positive. A 27-year-old youth from Bardal Khurd in Akhnoor, who was injured in motor-cycle accident at Dummi Gurha Pattan last night, died in the GMC Jammu and was tested positive for pathogen posthumously.

Following the death of four-year-old child in the GMC Jammu, the family members protested in the hospital over delay in handing over body for last rites. They pacified only after the body was taken for the last rites as per the COVID protocol.

A 65-year-old man from Malikpur Miran Sahib who was admitted in the GMC Jammu on September 6 with bilateral Community Acquired Pneumonia (CAP) and positive for pathogen died late last night while 58-year-old man from Durga Nagar, who was co-morbid and Corona positive since 11th September also died early today in the same hospital. A 45-year-old man from New Plot with multiple ailments and positive for COVID-19 for last two days too succumbed to the virus while a 42-year-old man from Sainik Colony who was under treatment in the GMC Jammu for last three days for the virus died this morning, Medical Superintendent Dr Dara Singh said.

Two Corona casualties were reported from district Rajouri today, SSP Chandan Kohli told the Excelsior. They include a 63-year-old man from Balshama Sunderbani who had head injury from fall and was under treatment at the GMC Jammu during which he tested positive for the virus and a 55-year-old man from Nowshera, who was symptomatic.

With nine more deaths, Jammu region’s Corona tally has gone up to 149.

Meanwhile, 335 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district including 111 in various Government offices, markets and other places.

They include 15 from Gole Market Gandhi Nagar, 19 Ware House, 14 Parade, 21 Top Paloura Market, two Chief Engineer Mechanical Market Division Bikram Chowk, 15 Director School Education office at Muthi, eight SDRF 2nd battalion Gulshan Ground, 10 Malhotra Street and seven Malhotra Street/Mahajan Hall.

In rural areas, one positive case was reported from Akhnoor, 19 Bishnah, 10 Dansal, 14 Kot Bhalwal, eight Marh, five Pallanwalla, 26 RS Pura and four Sohanjana among others.

SSP Jammu Sridhar Patil told the Excelsior that Incharge Manwal Police Post, a Sub Inspector, today tested Corona positive. He said all arrangements have been made for the COVID management of police personnel.

In total, 19 frontline workers including nine doctors and 10 police personnel today tested positive for COVID-19 in Jammu district.

Nine police personnel including one Sub Inspector and a Havaldar posted in Nagrota Police Station tested positive today after which the Police Station has been closed for the public. SDPO Nagrota Mohan Sharma said the police station will resume functioning after sanitization and sample testing of remaining police personnel.

Only yesterday, 10 police personnel from Sarwal Police Post had tested positive for the virus.

A total of 250 persons, 214 of them locals, today tested positive in Jammu district.

The positives include an Associate Professor, a Posta Graduate student and a Nurse in Cardiology Department of Super Specialty Hospital Resham Ghar, nine CRPF personnel from 33 battalion, six CRPF men from Training Camp and two each from Group Central Bantalab and 220 battalion, 11 family members and a couple from Sainik Colony, seven family members from Channi Rama and four family members from Bhagwati Nagar.

Of 103 positives in Udhampur district, 29 were Government employees-seven from Post Office, six from the Deputy Commissioner office and 10 from GREF among others. Apart from them, 17 shopkeepers, two pregnant women and two Health Department officials also tested positive in the district, according to Deputy Commissioner Dr Piyush Singla.

Hundred persons today reported positive for COVID-19 in Poonch district.

They include 33 from Poonch, 25 Mandi, 15 Surankote, 27 Mendhar and 39 travelers. Majority of the positive travelers were Army and BSF personnel, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said.

Eighty seven new cases were today reported from Rajouri district. They include 31 from Rajouri town, 19 Darhal, 17 Sunderbani, six Koteranka, five Kalakote, four Nowshera and one Thanna Mandi.

The Block Medical Officer Chatroo and five Health workers were among the Corona positive cases in Kishtwar district, Deputy Commissioner Rajinder Singh Tara said.

Many shopkeepers also tested positive for the virus in the district.

Ramban district today reported 31 new Corona positive cases. Of them, 11 were CRPF personnel, eight of police, two Health workers and 10 who were subjected to random sampling at different places.

Sixty seven persons, 62 of them locals and five travelers, reported positive in Doda district. The district administration of Doda has declared some areas in Bhaderwah as Containment Zones in view of rise in COVID cases there.

Of 33 positives in Reasi district, seven were shopkeepers, a patient, a staff member and a pregnant woman in the District Hospital Reasi, one CRPF jawan and rest travelers and contacts of the positive persons.

A total of 42 persons today tested positive for COVID-19 in Kathua district including one each from GMC Kathua and Chenab Textile Mills.

Four of the positives were travelers, 12 contacts and 26 who were subjected to random sampling.

Of 58 positive cases reported from Samba district, 39 were locals and 19 travelers.

A total of 219 Corona patients were today discharged from various hospitals of the region, the maximum being 138 in Jammu district followed by 35 Kishtwar, 16 Kathua, 10 Poonch, nine Reasi, seven Doda, three Samba and one in Rajouri district.

As per the official figures, Jammu region now has 16,513 Corona positive cases. Of them, 8577 are active positives as 7793 have been treated and discharged while there have been 149 casualties.

Meanwhile, the Union Territory of Ladakh today reported one more Corona casualty and 66 new cases.

A 62-year-old COVID positive man from Chushot Yokma died in Leh today taking death toll to 39 including 16 in Leh and 23 in Kargil.

Of 66 new Corona cases in Ladakh, 37 were reported from Leh and 29 in Kargil district.