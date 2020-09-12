NC’s Minority Wing calls on Dr Farooq Abdullah

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 12: A delegation of National Conference Minority Wing comprising members from the districts of Budgam, Srinagar, Pulwama and Anantnag called on the Party President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar, Dr. Farooq Abdullah here today.

Party Vice President Omar Abdullah, Provincial President Nasir Aslam Wani, Party Treasurer Shammi Oberoi and political advisor to Party President Dr Farooq Mushtaq Guroo were also present on the occasion.

Among others the delegation consisted of Party’s Minority Wing Organizer Jagdish Singh Azad and Moti Singh.

The delegation expressed dismay over the non-inclusion of Punjabi language in the official language list of J&K. They reiterated their support towards the efforts of the Party President to restore the constitutional position of Jammu and Kashmir.

They also maintained that the National Conference was the only party that could salvage Jammu and Kashmir to safe shores from the prevailing situation. They reiterated their support to the party leadership, hoping that Jammu and Kashmir will again move ahead on the trajectory of peace, prosperity and development and that the National Conference was the only organization to ensure it with the active participation of people.

On the occasion, the delegation unanimously reiterated their support to the underway efforts of the Party President Dr Farooq Abdullah for the restoration of the constitutional position of J&K, which was unconstitutionally and unilaterally rescinded on the 5th of August last year.

Speaking on the occasion, the functionaries also highlighted the widespread administrative inertia, development deficit and unaccountability on ground.