Minor dies in GMC, family protests alleging doctors’ negligence

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: A 4-year-old child died today in Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Jammu allegedly due to negligence of doctors leading to protest by the family members and their relatives.

According to the reports, the child identified as Aarav son of Subhash Chander, resident of Janipur fell off from the roof top of his house on Thursday and was admitted in Government Hospital, Sarwal for treatment of his head injury sustained in the mishap.

On Friday, the child was referred from Government Hospital Sarwal to GMCH Jammu for CT Scan and specialized treatment but in the meanwhile the child came positive for COVID-19 and shifted to Isolation ward of the Hospital, where he died this morning during treatment.

The death of the child triggered protest by the family members and relatives, who, in a fit of rage, vandalized some chairs and flower pots near the OPD area. As per the hospital management, the boy died from COVID-19 while the family members refused to accept the hospital’s assertion and alleged that he died of head injuries which were not paid heed by the authorities.

Wailing in front of the Isolation Ward of the Hospital, the mother of the child claimed that her son died allegedly due to the negligence of the doctors as they did not paid attention to his serious injuries in the Isolation Ward. However, Medical Superintendent of the Hospital, Dr Dara Singh said that the boy was given full treatment in the Emergency Unit, where he came COVID positive in rapid antigen test and accordingly shifted in Isolation Ward of the Hospital.

He said when the boy was shifted in GMCH, his survival score was only 3/15. Dr Singh said that family was not ready to accept that their child was COVID positive and was protesting delay in handing over the body to them. However, he claimed that there was no delay in handing over the body and fulfilling requisite formalities and taking COVID SOPs, the body was handed over to the family members for last rites.