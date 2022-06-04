Bukhari seeks end to senseless killings in Kashmir valley

* Asks Govt to restore confidence among minorities

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari today demanded an end to the senseless targeted killing of innocent people in Kashmir which has spread fear among them.

In a statement to the press Bukhari said that the Govt should ensure safety and security of the people working in various Government Departments and avoid posting of the minority people in the far-flung areas.

“The protection of the life of the minorities is the responsibility of the Government. In these circumstances, the confidence of the people can be restored by providing them adequate security at their work place and accommodations,” he said.

He also appealed to the general public that they should come forward and support the Govt for the restoration of confidence among the minorities.

He issued this statement during a joining programme in which two prominent advocates Dimple Kumar Mottan from RS Pura and Manmeet Singh from Jammu joined Apni Party. Bukhari welcomed them into the Party and hoped that their joining would strengthen the Party.

Meanwhile, different deputations from across Jammu called on Altaf Bukhari and appraised him about various public issues.

On this occasion, Apni Party Provincial president for Jammu, Manjit Singh, Provincial president Legal Cell, Vikram Rathore and others were also present.