Bar Association holds protest against recent killings in Kashmir

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: J&K High Court Bar Association, Jammu today held protest in the District Court Complex Janipur against the recent situation in the Kashmir.

Speaking on the occasion, Senior Advocate and President of Bar Association Mohinder Bhardwaj said that recently developing situation in Kashmir striking with a new strategy waylay soft targets for isolated pointed killing of innocents and hapless citizen particularly employees is a matter of serious concern.

Condemning the recent incidents of killings of Rahul Bhat, Rajni Bala and Vijay Kumar, Bhardwaj, said that these incidents have created an atmosphere of fear and uncertainty in general and more of these employees and those having come from outside Kashmir to earn their livelihood.

“It is incumbent of all sections of the society to rise above religion and caste lines to criticize these highly deplorable acts aimed at disturbing the communal harmony, derailing all efforts of bringing peace in the UT of Jammu & Kashmir”, he further said, adding “Government has a prime duty to restore confidence among these people and work towards a unified response to the situation not only by the security forces who had been doing a commendable job at all levels in the valley”.

Stressing that Government should seriously review its Kashmir policy particularly with regard to employees from Jammu and other areas serving in Kashmir and displaced Kashmiri Pandits employed under Central Rehabilitation Plan, the Bar President offered whole heartedly support to the families of those who have lost their lives and demanded adequate compensation for their families like employment of at least one of their family person in the Government departments and monetary relief.

The office bearers of the Bar Association Mohinder Pal Singh Pali, Vice President, Surjeet Singh Andotra, General Secretary, Aditya Sharma, Joint Secretary and Amandeep Singh, Treasurer and office bearers of Young Lawyers Association Rohit Sharma (President), Gagandeep Singh Lucky (Vice President), Yaseer Farooq Khan (General Secretary), Karanjeet Singh Johal (Joint Secretary) and Naresh Kumar (Treasurer) were among those who participated in the protest.

All the participants strongly condemned the recent cowardly attacks on innocent citizens targeting minority community persons working in various parts of Kashmir valley and expressed their anguish that despite repeated attacks on minorities in the valley the Government / authorities have not learnt any lesson and completely failed to provide appropriate necessary safety and security to its innocent Government employees / citizens and nationalist persons.