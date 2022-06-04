SIA conducts raids in Poonch

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, June 4: The State Investigation Agency today conducted searches and made seizures at various important locations in the border district of Poonch.

Raids were conducted in a terror related case. However, the SIA didn’t disclose identity of the persons whose premises were raided.

A special team of SIA Jammu visited the border district of Poonch in connection with the investigation of an important case of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of Police Station JIC, Jammu.

The team visited various important locations on the border and conducted search and made seizure.

It is worth mentioning here that the Director SIA after reviewing the working of SIA Jammu has issued strict directions to speed up investigations and all efforts be made to unearth terror networks.