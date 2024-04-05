Budget Traveller’s Handbook: How to Save Money on Your Mumbai-Delhi Adventure

Greetings to all budget-conscious travellers from Mumbai! So you have planned to explore the historic city of Delhi but are concerned about overspending, right? Yes, that’s what took you to us! Fear not!

Setting out on a vacation is undeniably an exciting experience, particularly when the destination is as captivating as Delhi. However, amidst the excitement, it’s common to overlook the financial aspect of the trip. Travel inevitably entails financial considerations, and the prospect of a dream vacation becoming a stress source is disheartening.

Fortunately, efficient and practical methods, or quick fixes, can help you save money without compromising the quality of your Mumbai to Delhi trip. And the best part? We have listed some major strategies in the comprehensive handbook for budget travellers like you. Now, smile!

Top 8 Proven Ways to Save Money on Your Mumbai to Delhi Trip

Here are some effective ways to save money on your next Mumbai to Delhi trip:

● Book Flight Tickets in Advance

In a perfect world, this is always the way to go, but let us not entirely overlook the fact that sometimes, unexpected and sudden plans do pop up. Anyway, booking Mumbai to Delhi flight tickets, accommodations, and several other guided activities well in advance often results in cheaper prices. Keep in mind, in most cases, last-minute bookings can be expensive.

● Travel During the Low Tourist Season

If you travel outside the peak tourist season in Delhi, you can save a lot of money. You might even have the opportunity to stay at a luxury hotel that would typically be beyond your budget. The peak season runs from around October to March in Delhi. Prices also increase during holidays like Christmas, Diwali, and the New Year. April and September offer good deals if you don’t mind the heat. Alternatively, if you are okay with the rain, you can save up to 50% during the monsoon season from June to August.

● Compare Prices

Do you compare prices from various sources or simply go with the very first option that appears on your search list? Use travel comparison websites to find great deals on rental cars, hotels, Delhi to Mumbai flight tickets, and more. Prices can differ between platforms, so it’s smart to check multiple sites for the best offers.

● Eat Like a Local

If you’re travelling during peak tourist season in Delhi, expect sought-after cafés and restaurants to hike their prices. Though you also need to experience popular dining options, seek out local eateries and markets instead of having all your meals at these lavish places. Places where Delhiites eat daily are more authentic and inexpensive in terms of preparation and items. And Delhi is known for offering diverse food items. You are bound to have good food and local eateries in the street.

● Embrace What’s Free

There’s no shame in loving what is free, especially when it comes to travel. Always keep in mind that in any destination, popular landmarks such as monuments and parks will not cost you anything if you go on self-guided tours around the city. The same thing happens: if you do it with the assistance of a guided tour, it will cost you more money. Research low-cost or free attractions and activities in Delhi before or after booking your ticket.

● Travel Light

Trust us, you don’t require all those books, shoes or clothes. You can steer clear of additional baggage fees by simply packing efficiently and lightly. Most airline companies charge excess fees for extra baggage weight, which might unknowingly cost you a lot of money.

● Take an Early or Late Flight

This might sound a bit inconvenient to you when arriving at the airport late at night or super early in the morning. However, you will find a greater availability of cheaper flight ticket prices than if you had travelled at a more peak time. Also, you will have the entire day to relax or go sightseeing, as you will not have to waste part of the day travelling.

● Take the Train, If Not, Flight

There is no doubt that Indian Railways is the best way for budget-conscious travellers like you to travel around India. Also, if you travel overnight, you are not required to pay for a hotel. Nonetheless, you may not be aware that Indian Railways also provides train tour packages. The latest Metro rapid transit system also revolutionises transportation in major Indian Tier-1 cities. These top-notch trains are air-conditioned with modern amenities. However, the network is still under construction. The Delhi Metro is presently the most useful and extensive for tourists.

Bottom Line

Congratulations! You now have the knowledge to travel from Mumbai to Delhi and explore both cities without overspending. Remember, with some planning and this guide to assist you, you can enjoy the best of India while sticking to your budget.