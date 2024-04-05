Army, Police Hold Joint Security Review Meeting In J&K’s Poonch

By
Daily Excelsior
-

DE Web Desk
JAMMU, Apr 5: The senior officers from Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday reviewed a security scenario in a joint meeting at Poonch district of the Union Territory.

The White Knight Corps posted on X, “GOC #WhiteKnightCorps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and DGP @JmuKmrPolice R R Swain co-chaired a Joint Security Review Meeting at #Poonch to discuss smooth and synergized operations and maintain peace and security in the region.”
The meeting was held in view of the ongoing situation and upcoming events, it said.

