Army, Police Hold Joint Security Review Meeting In J&K’s Poonch

DE Web Desk

JAMMU, Apr 5: The senior officers from Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday reviewed a security scenario in a joint meeting at Poonch district of the Union Territory.

The White Knight Corps posted on X, “GOC #WhiteKnightCorps Lt Gen Navin Sachdeva and DGP @JmuKmrPolice R R Swain co-chaired a Joint Security Review Meeting at #Poonch to discuss smooth and synergized operations and maintain peace and security in the region.”

The meeting was held in view of the ongoing situation and upcoming events, it said.