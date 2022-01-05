BSP holds meeting, discusses issues

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: J&K unit of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) held a meeting under the chairmanship of Member Parliament Raja Ran-J&K unit coordinator at Party headquarter, here and discussed various issues pertaining to functioning of the Party, today.

During the meeting, District presidents, general secretaries as well as Vidhan Sabha coordinators were present and discussed issues including membership drive, organization structures and political development in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Party coordinator criticized the Centre and UT Governments for their anti dalits policies and dividing the society on the religious and caste basis and asked the leaders to gear up for the Party activities and approached the common man to make them aware of the ideology of the Party.

On this occasion, Rashpal Singh Chowhan- a retired Chief Education Officer (CEO) joined the Party.

Prominent people including Som Raj Majotra, president, Charanjeet Chargotra vice president, Pritam general secretary and Darshan Rana, secretary were present during the meeting.