BJP using public money for raising its image through advertisements: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Jan 5: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today appealed the people of J&K to reject the pro-rich and anti- youth, anti- farmers and anti- poor BJP for peace and prosperity in the region.

Addressing largely attended workers’ meeting from District Congress Committee Jammu (Rural), organized by DCC president Jammu Rural, Hari Singh Chib here today, Bhalla said that the enthusiasm amongst people reflects the anti- BJP mood of the people who are fed up with the hollow slogan and lack of development in the areas.

Bhalla slammed BJP Government for using public money for raising its own image through big advertisements. The fact is that the BJP Government has failed to deliver to the people on all fronts and would be wiped out of J&K whenever Assembly elections take place here.

He said BJP had assured to protect the land and jobs of the local youth but has betrayed the huge mandate and opened up sale of land and jobs to outsiders while in neighbouring Himachal Pradesh, no outsiders can purchase land. He said Congress will create awareness among the general public about the failures of the government and the drawbacks of not having the status of being a state. He said that Jammu has witnessed huge setbacks due to the revocation of statehood by the BJP Government including the seizing of jobs, land and the suppression of political and civil rights.

PCC vice president, Mula Ram said that Congress has been on the fore front to oppose the anti- people policies being imposed on the people through back door by the bureaucrats, as there is no elected Govt in J&K for three and half years. The people of different sections are being forced to swallow the bitter pills, as they have no representation or forum to raise their voice against the anti people policies of the BJP through bureaucratic system, he added.

Senior party leaders Hari Singh Chib (DCC Jammu Rural chief), Pawan Raina, Shashi Sharma, Karan Bhagat, Ravinder Singh, Uday Bhanu Chib (PYC), Kuldeep Raj Verma, Satish Sharma and others also spoke on the occasion.