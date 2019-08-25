BRO DG reaches Ladakh on 5-day visit

JAMMU: Border Road Organization (BRO) Director General Lt Gen Harpal Singh arrived in the Leh township of Ladakh on Sunday to take stock of construction activities of various strategic road networks that are vital to Army movement in the region.

The BRO chief’s visit to the strategically important region assumes significance as it came at a time when relations between India and Pakistan are under strain following the Centre’s move to scrap special status to Jammu and Kashmir and its bifurcation into union territories of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh early this month.

A spokesperson of the BRO said Lt Gen Singh will take stock of all construction activities of various strategic road networks constructed and maintained under Project Himank and Vijayak in Ladakh sector during his five-day visit.

He will visit the strategic and administratively critical roads that are vital for Army movement in the region, the official said.

