Brand store ‘Hitachi Home’ opened at Roop Nagar

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Mar 15: M/s Jammu Marketing today opened its 2nd brand store ‘Hitachi Home’ at lower Roop Nagar, Jammu.

The store was inaugurated by Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of Johnson controlled Hitachi Air Conditioning India Limited Gurmeet Singh, in an impressive ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Gurmeet Singh said this brand store will showcase world class refrigerators and air conditioning products loaded with latest technology and features. He said the store is the first ever store in Jammu and Kashmir of any brand in the industry which will showcase large size refrigerators, cassette air conditioners, VRF air conditioning systems apart from room air conditioners.

Rajinder Gupta, founder of M/s Jammu Marketing said the store will change the way air conditioning products are sold in J&K. He said the store will showcase all the products which would provide building air conditioning solutions at one stop.

“Alongside experiencing these products offline, people can find them online also at www.jammumarketing.com,” he said, adding, they will engage with their clients offline as well as digitally. He informed that M/s Jammu Marketing already has a brand store in Sector-D, Sainik Colony, Jammu.

Others present on the occasion were Sanjeev Aggarwal (Director Sales, Hitachi Air Conditioning India), Rajeshwar Dayal (National Sales Head), Vinod Kamath (Regional Head), Ravi Sharma (Branch Head, Punjab), Sumit Banerjee (Branch Head B2B, Punjab) and Jugal Sharma (Area Manager, J&K).