Block Nagam Sarpanchs seek re-election for BDC Chairperson

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Mar 15: The Sarpanchs of Block Nagam in district Budgam today staged a protest demanding the appointment of a caretaker Chairperson as well as immediate re-elections for the BDC Chairperson so that the developmental works do not take a hit.

Several Sarpanchs of the Block appeared in the Press Enclave and raised slogans against the administration for failing in appointing a caretaker Chairperson of the BDC after the former Chairperson was removed due to his alleged involvement in corruption.

Muhammad Shafi Naik, Sarpanch Block Nagam who was accompanied by Sarpanchs of the Block said that an application was moved against the BDC Chairperson Showkat Ahmad Raina on July 21 last year for corruption, misconduct and neglect of duties, “following which the BDC Nagam Showkat Ahmad Raina was removed,” he said.

Further, they said that as he was removed, as per the rules, the Government had to appoint a caretaker Chairperson for the BDC till the re-lection was conducted and to make sure that the developmental work in the block does not take a hit.

“The Government had to appoint a caretaker BDC Chairperson till the elections were held, but that was unfortunately not done and the block is without a Chairperson for the last one year now,” he said.

The Sarpanchs of the block said that either the Government should appoint a caretaker Chairperson or should hold the re-election for the same without any further delay. “Our Council is not functional at all and at the same time, the works that were taken up in the block have come to a halt and we are not able to take up more works,” they said.

They demanded that the Government should look into the matter and should take measures to make the council active again.