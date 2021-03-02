Border village Meerak gets 2G mobile network

Excelsior Correspondent

LEH, Mar 2: The residents of Meerak village rejoiced to get a mobile connection.

The Meerak village located on the bank of famous Pangong Lake gets 2G mobile connections and it was like a dream come true for the villager to get connectivity.

On the initiative of Area Councilor Konchok Stanzin, the BSNL connection was installed with the support of Indian Army, BSNL and local people.

Army laid the OFC, BSNL provided equipments, Councilors provided batteries and local voluntarily worked on laying cable connections thus the collective efforts made possible to get the mobile connection.

Speaking on the occasion, Area Councilor Konchok Stanzin said that mobile tower will not only beneficial to locals residents but also to Indian Army posted on border areas as well as tourist visitors to Pangong Lake. He added that it was like dream come true for the entire village Meerak and surrounding villages like Khaktet, Finger four borders etc. He said that he is making continues efforts to connect all border area falling under his constituencies.

Chushul Battalion, Second-in-Command Lieutenant Colonel Anirudh Singh said that Army and civilian in border areas living harmoniously supporting each other in need of hour. Assuring all kind of support to the villager, he added that Army is ever ready to help the village and appreciated villager contribution during crisis.

Lieutenant Colonel Amit Bakshi AQ 114 Brigade, Lieutenant Colonel Mitakh Vaidya OC Signals and ITBP Inspector Mohit Kumar also spoke on the occasion.

To celebrate the occasion, a colourful culture programme was also organized showcasing the vivid culture of Changthang region.