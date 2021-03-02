Under Congress rule, Assam made news for insurgency, corruption: Dr Jitendra

Excelsior Correspondent

GUWAHATI, Mar 2 : Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER), MoS PMO, Personnel, Public Grievances, Pensions, Atomic Energy and Space, Dr. Jitendra Singh said here today that under the Congress rule, Assam made news only for insurgency, corruption and protests.

Dr Jitendra Singh, who has been camping here for the last several weeks in the run – up to the State Assembly elections, was speaking to media persons, when he said that in the last five years, the people of Assam heaved a sigh of relief when the BJP government led by Sarbanand Sonowal took over after long many years of Congress misrule. He said, for the first time, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Centre, Assam was exposed to a new kind of political and work culture based on good governance and intolerance towards corruption.

In the past, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, it was a norm to read news about violence and protests happening in different parts of the State. But, one after the other, under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has succeeded in bringing different groups on board and engaged them in a peaceful manner.

The last five years have witnessed unprecedented development, said Dr. Jitendra Singh which is comparable with the last several decades. This was possible because of the high priority given to the State by the Prime Minister and the development projects are moving on fast track without any disruption in an atmosphere of peace, he added.

Dr. Jitendra Singh said, the people of Assam have made up their mind to return the BJP Government for the second time with a bigger majority than last time because they have seen the difference and they do not wish to disturb the present arrangement. He said, the perfect coordination between the Central and the State governments during the last five years helped in setting up several institutions of high excellence, professional education and healthcare, and the BJP leadership is committed to continue the same process in future as well.