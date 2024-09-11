“Border Area Development Vision Bold, Deeply Rooted In Inclusivity, Sustainability & Security”: Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi

New Delhi, Sept 11: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi commended the central government’s border area development vision while addressing the Border Area Development Conclave in the national capital on Wednesday.

Click Here To Join Daily Excelsior on WhatsApp And Get Latest News

General Dwivedi said that the vision for border area development is bold, ambitious and deeply rooted in the principles of inclusivity, sustainability and security. He described the border area development as a core component of national security.

“Indian Army’s efforts in the past have contributed immensely towards model villages in border areas, border tourism and developing infrastructure support, including medical support, humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. The border area development vision is bold, ambitious and deeply rooted in the principles of inclusivity, sustainability & security,” the Army Chief said.

He added that there has been a ‘Whole of Nation Approach’ with renewed impetus.

The Chief of the Army Staff added that infrastructure development, smart borders comprising communication networks and power supply, economic development with employment generation; border area tourism and empowerment of the next generation by providing skill enhancement & education opportunities are key pillars of the vision of border area development.

He also spoke on other issues such as disaster management, green initiatives leading to sustainability, healthcare support and engagement with veterans residing in such areas.

“Whole of nation approach has led to renewed impetus but much more is to be achieved by a vast border because the borders are really remote at places. So, few imperatives if you have to look into, aren’t the civil administration, CIPF and the army doing enough? If they are doing enough, the convergence is needed from top, and the push has to be from top. And that’s why we’re all here today. Why should an area be deprived of economic development due to restrictions on the security grounds? These virgin areas need to be showcased to the world and besides that, their voice must reach the entire universe, not only India. Siachen, Bhoj, Suge Sarle, Manchukar and so on so forth,” he said.

General Dwivedi also highlighted the tourism potential in these areas and dubbed it a way to synergise and empower the inhabitants there.

“In Indian tourism, potential needed to be harnessed. So, synergise and empower all these civilian inhabitants that are there. Are we going there and empowering them and synergising with them? That’s what is important because they are the principal actors. If they have agreed that they have to develop that area, then it becomes very easy,” he said.

Further, stressing on bringing a healthy balance that needs to be maintained while working on developing tourism in the region, General Dwivedi said, “The healthy balance has to be maintained. So, we don’t want too much settlement in forward areas so that the ecology and everything is sustained. But whatever is there must get empowered.”

“The Defence Minister has already said that the first village concept is a game changer. And we are making all individuals to make sure that we should start from the first village first and thereafter start moving backwards. This is how we are going about it. So if I have to look at the five pillars, the key pillars or the elements of our vision, I will first take on the infrastructure. A lot has been said about it, so I will not repeat those. But surface road and road infrastructure, including tunnels and bridges, has it achieved the kind of level that is required? The answer is no, we have to do a lot. And that is what every day we sit together and see how DGBI and other agencies can be empowered more so that we can connect more in a faster time frame. PM Gatishakthi and an institution of national logistic policy have really empowered us in a big way,” he added.

Speaking on occasion, the Defense Minister voiced Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s full commitment to the holistic development of border villages, describing them as the country’s first villages, and not remote areas. He pointed out that India’s geo-strategic position is such that it is exposed to different kinds of challenges and the best way to deal with them is to ensure border area development.

The Defence Minister also highlighted the initiatives undertaken by the central government to ensure infrastructure and socio-economic development in border villages.

Singh emphasised the Centre’s Vibrant Village programme and said, “Our objective is to transform the villages along the Northern borders, especially in Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh and Arunachal Pradesh, which are suffering from limited connectivity and infrastructure, into a ‘Model Village’. We aim to connect them to the mainstream of development.”

Singh also stressed the tourism potential in the border areas, which have seen an upward trajectory in the past few years.

“Tourism has immense potential in border areas, but it could not reach the desired heights due to a lack of infrastructure. Things have changed since this government came to power. We are working towards development in these areas,” he said.

“From 2020 to 2023, the footfall of tourists in Ladakh, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh increased by 30 per cent. There has been a significant increase in Kashmir as compared to the last few years. This has helped in job creation and improving the local economy. We are taking consistent steps to make J&K a tourist hotspot. When there is economic development in border areas, then we will see many positive outcomes, including reverse migration,” Singh added.

Arunchal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu also emphasised the importance of tourism in the rural economy.

“There are 11 border districts and 29 order blocks in Arunachal Pradesh. Today, the state’s main cities are connected by roads. We are seeing a lot of changes due to the ‘Vibrant Village’ program in the state. In Arunachal Pradesh, the state government, Indian Army & ITBP work together to plan projects. In the coming years, tourism will play an important role in the rural economy. This year Adventure Tourism Operators’ annual conference will be organised in the Tawang area of the state,” he said. (Agencies)