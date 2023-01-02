CHANDIGARH, Jan 2: A major terror incident has been foiled in Chandigarh after a live bomb shell was recovered from the VVIP helipad built near Punjab CM’s house.
The bomb was found near the border of Chandigarh’s Kansal and Mohali’s Naya Gaon.
A bomb disposal squad and Chandigarh police team are present at the spot.
Bomb Found Near Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s House In Chandigarh
