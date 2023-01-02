Sad that Terrorism Still Exists in Jammu and Kashmir: Farooq Abdullah on Rajouri Attack

SRINAGAR, Jan 2: Condemning the killing of four people in Rajouri district on Sunday, National Conference (NC) president and Member of Parliament Farooq Abdullah on Monday said it was unfortunate that terrorism still existed in Jammu and Kashmir.

“It is very sad that terrorism still exists in Jammu and Kashmir, innocent people are being killed,” he said, adding, “It is disease which is now spreading…Those involved in these attacks or those who have chosen this wrong path are actually destroying everything. It will not yield any result because our borders will not change. Only the hatred will increase.”

Abdullah said: “Can this country will move forward with this hatred? Nothing will change until we realise that we are all one.”