Board of Directors, J&K Bank call on LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar, August 23: Board of Directors, Jammu & Kashmir Bank today met Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhawan here.

The directors- R K Chhibber, Dr Rajeev Lochan Bishnoi, Anil Goel, Umesh Pandey apprised the Lt Governor about the functioning and progress achieved by the J&K Bank in the recent quarter.

It was informed that J&K bank achieved a profit of Rs 165.97 crores in the quarter ending June as against Rs 104.32 crores for the same quarter previous year.

The Lt Governor while interacting with the directors appreciated the progress achieved by J&K Bank. He impressed upon them to ensure that maximum population of the UT is covered under the ambit of banking services and financial literacy.

The Lt Governor further asked them to continue their sustained endeavours of being the major contributor in providing financial assistance to the people of Jammu Kashmir, especially the enterprising youth.