Health Department grants promotion to Non Gazetted Employees of Jammu Division

JAMMU, AUGUST 23: The Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC) headed by Administrative Secretary, Health and Medical Education Department, Bhupinder Kumar, has cleared promotion of several hundred non Gazetted employees under Directorate of Health Services Jammu.

The promotions have been granted after a long gap with the efforts put in by former Principal Secretary Health & Medical Education Department, J&K, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi and Director Health Services Jammu, Dr. Saleem-ur-Rehman.

The DPC of non gazetted employees serving in all districts of Jammu division was delayed as recruitment rules for promotion of different categories were to be framed.

Forty four categories of non gazetted employees were promoted by the DPC benefitting nine hundred thirty one employees. With this move, a long pending demand of non gazetted employees of the Health Department, Jammu division has been fulfilled.