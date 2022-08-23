Chief Commissioner CGST Chandigarh Zone chairs 2nd meeting of GRC

SRINAGAR, AUGUST 23: Chief Commissioner, CGST Chandigarh Zone, Aruna N Gupta and Commissioner State Taxes J&K, Dr Rashmi Singh today co-chaired the 2nd meeting of the Grievance Redressal Committee (GRC) for the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh constituted for the purpose of tackling the taxpayer grievances on GST related issues at Excise & Taxation Complex, Solina here.

Various stakeholders and representatives of trade and industry participated in the meeting.

The Grievance Redressal Committees (GRC) have been constituted at Zonal/State level with both CGST and SGST officers and representatives of trade and industry and other GST stakeholders in order to address grievances of specific/ general nature of taxpayers at the Zonal/ State level.

The grievances and suggestions given by the stakeholders were discussed by the Committee. The issues requiring immediate redressal were resolved by the Committee and those pertaining to policy matters were taken note of. The committee also stressed upon the stakeholders to come up with specific instances so that the issues can be taken up for quick redressal.