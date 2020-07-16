BMW S 1000 XR now in India

GURUGRAM: BMW Motorrad India has launched its internationally best-selling adventure sports bike, the all-new BMW S 1000 XR in India. The new bike can be ordered as a completely built-up unit (CBU) from today onwards throughout the BMW Motorrad dealer network.

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR makes no compromises. It’s an all-days sports bike that uniquely blends sporty and long-distance performance in perfect form. Its sporty aggressiveness comes from the RR. Its outstanding GS ergonomics with the upright, relaxed seat position, lets the riders enjoy all curves and straight roads.

Mr Arlindo Teixeira, acting President, BMW Group India said, “The all-new BMW S 1000 XR is an agile achiever that sets a new benchmark in the adventure sports segment. It is a power-packed performer that brings the real racetrack feel to everyday roads. With its newly developed engine and uncompromising ergonomics, it offers awe-inspiring performance, sporty ride and long-distance capabilities. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted all-new BMW S 1000 XR. It’s a perfect companion, ready to hit the road for all kind of journeys with sheer motorcycling enjoyment.”

The all-new BMW S 1000 XR will be offered in a Pro variant in Ice Grey and Racing Red colour options and is priced at INR 20,90,000. (AGENCIES)