India’s highest ever single-day spike of over 32k cases shoot up tally to 9,68,876

NEW DELHI: India recorded its highest ever single-day spike of 32,695 cases in the past 24 hrs that shot up the coronavirus tally to 9,68,876 on Thursday, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said in its daily update.

The death toll went up to 24915, including 606 fatalities since Wednesday.

Out of the total cases, 6,12,814 have been cured, while 3,31,146 are currently active. In past 24 hours, 20,783 patients were declared cured, taking India’s recovery rate to 63.25 per cent. (AGENCIES)