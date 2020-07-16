Committee constituted to consider restoration of 4G Internet service in J-K: SC told

NEW DELHI: The Centre and Jammu and Kashmir administration on Thursday told the Supreme Court that a special committee has been constituted to consider the issue of restoration of 4G Internet services in the Union Territory.

High speed Internet in Jammu and Kashmir has been suspended since August 5, 2019 when the Centre announced revocation of its special status and bifurcation of the state into union territories of Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Attorney General K K Venugopal told a bench headed by Justice N V Ramana that no contempt is made out against the authorities as they have complied with the May 11 directive of the Apex Court.