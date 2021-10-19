BMS holds protest against killing of labourers by terrorists

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: The activists of Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) held a protest demonstration, today and torched the effigies of Pakistan against the killing of non local poor laborers in Kashmir by terrorists.

The protestors said that the terrorists launched attacks on the non local laborers on the instigation of Pakistan and its Intelligence Agency ISI. The protestors alleged when these laborers are facing attacks and death through the hands of terrorists playing in the hands of Pakistan, the UT and Central Government is not taking measures to safeguard their lives and they have failed to provide compensation to the laborers who were killed by terrorists who want the nationalist people should be scared so that they leave Kashmir.

The BMS has demanded Rs 10 lakh as compensation to each non local worker killed by terrorists in Kashmir recently. It also demanded stern punishment to terrorists and their sympathizers who should not be shown any sympathy. It said that the security be extended to the areas where the migrant laborers are working or staying.

BMS further urged the locals of Kashmir Valley to stand by these laborers as it will be they who will suffer a lot after their migration to outside.

Neelam Sharma, general secretary, BMS, Harbans Choudhary and Subash Verma its senior leaders, Rohit Seth, Pawan Sharma, Chuni Lal, Roop Lal , Ashok Choudhary, general secretary Bhawan Nirman Mazdoor Sangh, Mukesh Kumar, president Marbal Workers Union and others also participated in the demonstration.