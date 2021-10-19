Slow pace of work, heavy jam on Thannamandi road irk public

Excelsior Correspondent

RAJOURI, Oct 19: With the work on Rajouri-Thannamandi-Bafliaz road going on snails pace, the local people have been suffering badly due to long traffic jams on this road.

The work on this road is going on for the last several months and there is no proper management for traffic regulation due to which public have to suffer a lot. At a number of places, heavy traffic jam can be seen and at some places heavy vehicles get stuck in mud dumped by construction company along the road side which make road further narrow making it difficult for pedestrian to move.

As this is the only road link between Thannamandi and Rajouri, the ambulances carrying patients sufferers badly as they too, have to wait for hours in jams which further increase their problems and no one is paying attention towards this. At some places, the road is not levelled properly which further adds to the problems to the pedestrians.

The construction company, M/s Dharam Raj Constructions should be directed by the District Administration to depute adequate men and machinery to make the service road hassle free and to clear the road for traffic movement. The company must clear the road by lifting the material lying along road side so that public do not suffer anymore.

Locals appealed to the District Administration Rajouri and also SDM Thanamandi to direct the concerned company to make arrangements in such a way so that heavy jams can be avoided for hassle free movement of traffic and also direct them to speed up the pace of work.