BJP Govt should be dismissed: Harsh Dev

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 19: Condemning the series of brutal civilian killings in Kashmir besides a recent episode of targeted killing of two non-locals comprising a street vendor and a carpenter, scores of Panther activists spearheaded by Harsh Dev Singh, chairman JKNPP and Yash Paul Kundal, general secretary JKNPP, staged a vociferous protest demonstration, here today.

The infuriated protestors amid raising anti-BJP slogans demanded outright dismissal of the BJP Government at the Centre. Meanwhile, the NPP leaders had a scuffle with the J&K police which had raised huge barricades to restrain them from taking out the procession.

Peeved over the turbulent situation in J&K and unabated civilian killings in the valley, Harsh Dev Singh said that there was total chaos and anarchy prevailing in the UT and the cowardly act of the militants killing 11 innocent civilians in the spate of attacks till now narrated the sordid tale of death and destruction causing fear psychosis among the people.

Terming the killings of Arbind Kumar Sah (a street vendor) and Sageer Ahmed (a carpenter) as attack on humanity, he lambasted the BJP Government at the Centre and its proxy running in J&K for having grossly failed to respond appropriately to the situation created in the erstwhile State. “Organizations like the TRF and ULF backed by LeT have become active to embark on a killing spree. Act before it’s too late”, Harsh took a jibe at the BJP.

Yash Paul Kundal while expressing concern over the fast deteriorating situation in UT rued that the BJP was shamelessly busy in breaking opposition parties and luring the opposition leaders rather than focusing on Pak sponsored terrorism. He demanded compensation of Rs 50 lakh to each killed. He said that the targeted killings in the valley should be condemned at every forum and the miscreants should be identified and booked under the law at the earliest.