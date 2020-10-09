BJYM holds working committee meet, passes youth related resolution

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: BJYM Jammu and Kashmir today organized a Working Committee meeting at party headquarter, Trikuta Nagar, here which was chaired by BJP Jammu and Kashmir president, Ravinder Raina and BJYM president, Arundev Singh.

All Morcha Prabhari, Munish Sharma, Ajay Vaid, Seh Prabhari BJYM were also present in the meeting.

The meeting paid tributes to all those party leaders who sacrificed their lives to strengthen the party on the ground level.

During the meeting several resolutions regarding the welfare of youth of JK UT were passed. It was pledged that BJYM will always raise the issues of Jammu and Kashmir especially related to the youth for their betterment.

The resolution also stressed on promoting sports and physical activities for youth of JK which will also make fit India movement a grand success.

While speaking on the occasion BJP state president, Ravinder Raina highly applauded the role of BJYM and said that Yuva Morcha is the backbone of BJP. The BJYM team works day and night to strengthen the party across the length and breadth of JK.

He further said that he wanted that every youth of JK should be benefitted by the schemes launched by Modi Government and for that BJYM is doing commendable job by spreading awareness and highlighting such achievements of the Government.

Arundev Singh, president BJYM in his addressing said that BJYM is working to serve the people of J&K for the welfare of common masses. He applauded the party president for his out of the way support and dedication towards the issues of youth.

All Morcha Prabhari, Munish Sharma in his speech highlighted various achievements of the BJYM and appealed the youth of JK to join BJYM as the youth can change the destiny of any society and nation.