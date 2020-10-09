Dwivedi reviews progress under Action Plan for industry sector

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 9: Manoj Dwivedi, Commissioner Secretary, Industries & Commerce Department took a review of progress under package for relief and revival of industry announced by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on the basis of report of Committee constituted for the same.

He dealt with all the points of action pertaining to the Industries & Commerce Department, comprising of Directorate of Industries & Commerce, Handicrafts and Handloom Department, Geology & Mining Department, J&K SIDCO, J&K SICOP and JKTPO. He underscored the need for creating awareness among the industrial fraternity regarding the benefits announced by the Government under the said package.

Dwivedi highlighted benefits such as 5% interest subvention, waiver of 50% of the Demand Charges and waiver of 50% charges on account water charges by the industrial units. He dwelt at length on the action points pertaining to Industries & Commerce Department and gave directions for immediate implementation of these points on ground.

He impressed upon the officers present in the meeting to enable ease of doing business and the steps taken by the department in this behalf should not merely remain on papers, the result should speak on ground. He informed that the department has decided to hold awareness camps cum workshops at all the districts for creating awareness about GeM Portal with provision of on spot application for the same.

He also touched on the mechanism for disbursal of soft loan in respect of potentially viable sick units which shall henceforth be dealt with by J&K BanK instead of J&K SIDCO.

He impressed upon the Committee constituted for suggesting diagnostic study regarding solving problems related to Industries to submit its report well within the prescribed timeframe.

Dwivedi asked to explore more options of virtual fairs and webinars for enhancing the reach of products manufactured in J&K ,whether it is Handicrafts, Handlooms or even the products of industrial units.

Anoo Malhotra, Director, Industries & Commerce, Jammu, Vikas Sharma Director Geology & Mining Department, Ankita Kar, MD JKTPO, Vikram Gupta MD JKML. Trishala Kumari, Joint Director, Industries & Commerce and Kewal Krishan Additional Secretary Industries & Commerce were present during the meeting besides other officers from the allied departments.