Advisor Bhatnagar urges people to stand up for their rights

Excelsior Correspondent

UDHAMPUR, Oct 9: As part of the ongoing flagship initiative Back to Village, Advisor to Lieutenant Governor Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar today visited Panchayat Halqa Sial Jattan of District Udhampur and interacted with PRI representatives and local people.

Addressing a gathering on the ocassion, Advisor Bhatnagar said that the objective of the B2V programme is to see the implementation and impact of Government schemes on ground. He said that the aim of the programme is to empower and energize Panchayats, collecting feedback on the delivery of Government programmes, capturing specific economic potential and undertaking assessment of needs of the villages and rural populace.

The Advisor maintained that by the inception of Panchayati Raj system, people have been empowered and they can ask for development as per their needs. He urged upon the people to stand up for their rights and ask officers about various welfare and developmental schemes envisaged for the public.

The Advisor added that Government has empowered Panchayats through devolution of funds, functions and functionaries. He said that Government is committed to develop J&K UT and numerous innovative steps are being initiated in this regard which are yielding tangible results. He hoped that the PRIs would make efficient and effective use of the funds being made available to them under various schemes for the development and growth of their respective areas.

He highlighted that the Government has empowered PRIs and they act as bridge between Government and public . He added that the pace of development is increased in all sectors after the devolution of powers to PRIs.

The Advisor highlighted that there is the need of strong coordination between the administration and the people for the robust development of entire Jammu and Kashmir.

During the Sabha, locals and PRIs raised several demands and issues with the Advisor like shortage of drinking water, replacement of old pipes in the Panchayat, construction of Sub centre health and Veterinary building, release of pending salary of Anganwadi workers and cooks of education department, construction of overhead water tank, start of construction work on Medical College, Installation of Transformer at Upper Sial, Low voltage, Dilapidated condition of HSS building and other schools in the Panchayat.

The Advisor assured the gathering that all of their requirements would be examined and redressed in due time. He maintained that the LG administration is committed for the overall development of the UT. He added that Government is determined to provide enhanced basic facilities to people at their doorsteps.

On the occasion, Advisor Bhatnagar distributed Domicile certificates, KCC, Golden cards under Ayushman Bharat schemes, Sports kits, Mamta Kits among the beneficiaries. Regarding COVID-19 pandemic in the district, the Advisor appealed the people to follow all protocols and maintain social distancing in their respective areas.

Later, the Advisor visited Government Higher Secondary School where he inaugurated Community Sanitary Complex besides he also inaugurated volley ball tournament and interacted with the students there. He directed the concerned department for leveling and construction of drain in the play ground besides improvement in other facilities.