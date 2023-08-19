BJP’s smart meters running faster than bullet trains, cause of trouble for people: Bhalla

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 19: JKPCC working president Raman Bhalla today asked the administration to revisit its decision of installation of smart meters and put it on hold while stating that these smart meters are running faster than bullet trains and troubling the common masses.

He said that the administration should take the senior departmental officials, elected representatives, heads of various social and political organizations on board to find an amicable way to meet the aspirations of the electricity consumers. This was stated by Bhalla while leading a huge protest along with former Minister and Incharge District Jammu Urban Yogesh Sawhney and general secretary JKPCC Manmohan Singh at Sarwal Ward-18 West Constituency against installing smart meters.

The protest was organized by JKPCC general secretary Kanta Baan and prominently joined by Anirudh Sawhney, Shashi Syal, Satpal Spolia, Naryan Dass, Vicky Kumar, Sonu Dogra, Koshlya Devi, Ratna Devi, Renu Kumari, Ashu Tolk, Bubby Pormila, Neelu Devi, BJ Sharma, Ashok Sharma Ajay Kumar, Tirlok, Yash Kumar, Raj Menia, Nageshwar Naryan besides others.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhalla attacked the LG Government and said that smart meters running faster than bullet trains have become a cause of trouble for the people. He said that smart meters are a big scam as people are getting huge electricity bills and poor people are being harassed by cutting off their electricity. He said that Congress agitation will continue till the people get much needed relief.

Yogesh Sawhney said that the installation of smart meters is not less than a disaster for them. He on one hand Government has failed to provide jobs to our educated youth and on the other hand the poor is being crushed under boots by imposing harsh taxes with the passing of each day.

Manmohan Singh voiced his reservations about the current administration’s actions, accusing them of disregarding the sentiments of the populace and making decisions that are out of alignment with the interests of the citizens.