Kashmir Women’s Cricket League commences at SK Stadium

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Aug 19: The Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium witnessed the commencement of the highly anticipated Kashmir Women’s Cricket League today, marking the beginning of an exciting sporting extravaganza.

With a scheduled duration of eight days, the league promises to be a showcase of women’s cricket talent, featuring a dozen teams from various corners of the Kashmir region.

Organizers of the event provided insightful details about the league’s setup, highlighting the participation of 12 teams, including three representing Srinagar and the rest hailing from different districts of the picturesque Valley.

The aim of the event, as emphasized by Colonel Manoj Dubriyal, was to provide a platform for girls to demonstrate their cricketing prowess, enabling them to refine their skills and achieve excellence in the sport.

As the matches unfolded on the inaugural day, the young female athletes displayed tremendous energy and determination, putting up formidable performances against their opponents.

The event garnered the attendance of various officials, with the Divisional Commissioner of Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, being a notable presence. Bidhuri expressed his admiration for the active involvement of youth in sports. He enthused, “It’s a beautiful sight to witness our youth engaging positively in sporting activities. I am overwhelmed with happiness – words can’t capture it.”

Bidhuri anticipated that the participating players would return to their villages as inspirational figures, thereby encouraging more youngsters to embrace sports. He underlined the dual benefits of physical fitness and discipline that sports can instil in young minds.

Addressing a question about enhancing the Sher-e-Kashmir Cricket Stadium to accommodate grander events, Bidhuri expressed a desire to host IPL-like contests at the stadium in the future. He revealed ongoing discussions with the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association (JKCA) regarding the renovation and upgrade of the stadium facilities.

As the Kashmir Women’s Cricket League unfolds over the next week, the organizers said, sports enthusiasts and fans of women’s cricket can anticipate an enthralling display of skill, teamwork, and determination, further enriching the sporting landscape of the Kashmir region.