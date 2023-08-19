Jammu emerging hub of academics in north India: Rana

Annual Day of Divine Light St Mary’s School

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU Aug 19: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today expressed pride in Jammu touching one after another milestone in every sphere of activity, saying the City of Temple is now also known as the hub of education and research in north India.

Speaking at the concluding Annual Day function of Divine Light St Mary’s School, Domana, Devender Rana said the day is not far when Jammu will leave an indelible mark in the field of education in the wake of coming up of IIT, IIM and AIIMS, which are going to be game changers, not only for meeting the expectations of the people but also in producing ace professionals and technocrats.

Devender Rana, however, referred to numerous challenges for harmonious growth of youngsters in this era of stress and strain and said these can be met by providing congenial academic environments.

“This is the area where the school managements have to focus and create a wherewithal that helps in overall development of students”, he said and expressed satisfaction that the Divine Light St Mary’s School, Domana has risen to the occasion in recent years to meet the requirements of students.

Devender Rana complimented the management for organising important events like annual day in a befitting manner and hoped that the school will maintain pace with modern trends in the field of education so that students find themselves in good stead to face the most competitive age with much more confidence and vigour. He also lauded the parents in discharging their parental responsibilities with a sense of commitment.

Chairman Divine Light St Mary’s School, Domana Parmod Kapahi said that focused attention is being taken towards overall growth of the students, not only by giving them best possible education but also engaging their energies productively in sports and extra-curricular activities.

Managing Director of the School, Danish Kapahi expressed confidence that this temple of education is well poised to shape the destiny of students in the best possible manner, making them useful for the society and the nation. Besides students and parents, prominent among those present on the occasion included Diksha Kapahi, Vaishali Gupta Principal, Inderjeet Sahni, KK Khosa and others.