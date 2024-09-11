BJP’s “double engine sarkar” lacks answers for its failures in J&K: Omar

Excelsior Correspondent

KISHTWAR, Sept 10: National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah today said that BJP’s “double engine sarkar” has failed to deliver on its promises and that the people of Jammu region have not seen any tangible improvements in their lives.

Omar said this while addressing a series of public meetings at Nagbatna, Kuntwara, Batkoot and Padder, Gulabgarh in Kishtwar, organized by Party’s contesting candidate for Kishtwar, Sajjad Ahmad Kichloo.

The NC vice-president said, “The report card of the BJP’s so called “double engine sarkar” is empty, as the people of Kishtwar have yet to see any tangible improvements in their daily lives. Residents are grappling with issues such as poor road conditions, high electricity tariffs, unemployment, and inflation, and they are demanding answers from the BJP. BJP has no answers! The BJP lacks answers for its failures. Instead of addressing pressing issues, they divert public attention towards non issues.”

Questioning the BJP’s work in Kishtwar, Omar stated that the region has not seen any on-the-spot DG recruitment, nor any significant employment opportunities. Instead, he highlighted the challenges faced by the people, including skyrocketing electricity tariffs, high unemployment rates, job losses in local projects, and a lack of administrative accountability.

“We are not just cautioning voters about the BJP. We presented a meticulously crafted manifesto that addresses crucial issues such as unemployment, social welfare, healthcare, education, infrastructure, sanitation, urban development, industries, handicrafts, agriculture, and mining. We recognize the pressing need for effective governance to help our people recover from the injustices of the past decade.”

Omar emphasized the importance of dignity, development, and identity in Kishtwar, stating, “The people of Kishtwar are adamant about having control over their resources, local job opportunities, and contracts. Only NC can ensure this.”