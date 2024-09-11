BJP launches ‘Har Ghar’ campaign to strengthen grassroots outreach

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 10: National general secretary, BJP Tarun Chugh, who is also the party’s Prabhari for J&K and Ladakh, today outlined the objectives of the “Har Ghar BJP” campaign.

He said the initiative aims to bolster the BJP’s grassroots presence in preparation for the upcoming Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Starting from September 10, this campaign focussed on connecting with the public to raise awareness about the party’s programs and achievements, he added.

Tarun Chugh, along with G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister and J&K Assembly election in charge, launched “Har Ghar BJP” campaign in Jammu & Kashmir today.

Chugh started the ‘Har Ghar BJP’ campaign on September 10 from the Jammu West Assembly constituency in Jammu, along with Union Minister, G. Kishan Reddy, where BJP candidate Arvind Gupta is contesting. J&K BJP working president, Sat Sharma also participated in the Har Ghar Bhajpa campaign in Ward No 41. The campaign witnessed a large number of supporters participating with great enthusiasm.

Chugh briefed the purpose of the campaign and said “This extensive outreach effort seeks to inform citizens about the various schemes and policies introduced by the Narendra Modi-led Government, which have contributed to peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir. Through this campaign, the party also intends to educate voters on key developmental plans and the future roadmap for the region, as detailed in the party’s manifesto, the ‘Sankalp Patra.’

Chugh also mentioned he will lead the campaign in Kishtwar and the Padder-Nagseni segment.

G Kishan Reddy, speaking on the occasion, said that through this intensive door-to-door campaign, the BJP aims to solidify its presence and connect directly with voters across the region, highlighting its achievements and future plans. He said that while the BJP is the first choice of people to form the Government in Jammu & Kashmir, the purpose is to aware the people of the vision of the BJP for the better socio-economic development of the region.

He also said that the growth, development, and peace in the region will be achieved as outlined in the ‘Sankalp Patra,’ and that the BJP is committed to fulfilling its poll promises for the people of J&K.