BJP will ensure development, justice to all: Ravinder Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: J&K BJP president, Ravinder Raina today said that the policies of BJP are being endorsed and accepted by everyone in the society and everybody, irrespective of religion and region is joining the BJP.

Speaking at a party function here at BJP Headquarters, Trikuta Nagar in which two retired principals, Ramesh Chander Khajuria and Krishan Kumar Kotwal from Bhaderwah joined BJP along with other prominent people from the area. Raina said that all the prominent persons of the society have determined to further strengthen BJP to enhance the development in the region. He mentioned various development projects like increased road networks, Ayushman cards, Pension, Kissan Samman Nidhi, PM Awas Yojana etc. to help the needy to bail out from their economic backwardness.

He welcomed these prominent educationists and others into the party in presence of former MLA Dalip Parihar, district general secretary, Sanjay Saraf, Mandal president, Bihari Lal Sharma, district general secretary, SC Morcha, Santosh Kumar, Dr. Parneesh Mahajan, Anil Bhagat and other party leaders.

Raina said that Modi Government is progressing with ‘Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas’ line in Jammu & Kashmir. He said that BJP has ensured rights to the WPRs, Gorkhas, Gujjar Bakkarwals, women, OBCs, Paharis, Jatts which will benefit almost every segment that was neglected over the decades together.

“BJP will ensure equitable development and justice to every person without any prejudice and will ensure a prosperous Jammu & Kashmir”, said Ravinder Raina.

Dalip Parihar said that BJP’s policies have ensured the development to reach the far flung areas. He said that the local people from hilly areas have themselves witnessed the development reaching their doorsteps under the strong leadership of PM Modi.

Ramesh Chander Khajuria and Krishan Kumar Kotwal praised Prime Minister, Narendra Modi led Government for meeting out the aspirations of masses and especially for the extended reach of public welfare schemes of Modi Government that have reached the intended population without any leakage in the middle.