Two Ladakh students felicitated at National level

Excelsior Correspondent

KARGIL, Aug 2: Two students of Government Model High School Lankore, Kargil, Muntazir Mehdi and Assadullah Mir have brought laurels to their school and Union Territory of Ladakh as they were felicitated at the National level.

The champions of the ‘FIT India Quiz’ of the Union Territory were felicitated by Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports and information and Broadcasting, Anurag Thakur and Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports and Home Affairs, Nisith Pramanik.

The event was organised at KKV Auditorium, ICAI Towers, BKC, Mumbai. In the event the accomplishments of these students were announced and their diligent efforts and unwavering commitment was celebrated. Along with the students Mohd Ali Zulfi (Teacher) (School coordinator FIT India Quiz) was accompanying them.