Rana, Slathia, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 2: Devender Singh Rana, former Legislator and Senior BJP leader called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhavan, today.

Shehnaz Ganai, former Legislator also met the Lt Governor.

The Former legislators submitted the memoranda to the Lt Governor and apprised him of the various issues of common masses.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislators of appropriate action on the genuine issues put forth in the memoranda.

Surjit Singh Slathia, Former Minister also called on Lieutenant Governor.

The Former Minister discussed with the Lt Governor various issues of development and welfare of the people.

Lt Gen Sandeep Jain, GOC 16 Corps also called on the Lt Governor and apprised him on the prevailing security scenario.