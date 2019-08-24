BJP trying to undermine Ambedkar’s legacy by fiddling with Constitution: Manish Tewari

NAWANSHAHR (Pb), Aug 24: Senior Congress leader and Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari on Saturday alleged that the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government at the Centre was trying to undermine the legacy of B R Ambedkar by fiddling with the Constitution.

Addressing a public meeting here, Tewari said the BJP was imposing its “hidden agenda” which was quite contrary to the idea of India as envisaged by the founding fathers of the Constitution like Ambedkar.

He said Ambedkar gave the country one of the best constitutions in the world which is recognised and acknowledged by everyone.

The Constitution watched and took care of each individual living in the country irrespective of his caste, creed, colour or religion, Tewari said.

“However, the BJP was now trying to replace the same Constitution and impose its own to undermine the legacy of Dr B R Ambedkar,” he alleged.

Tewari warned that the Congress party and other secular forces in the country will never ever allow such thing to happen.

“India belongs to each and every Indian as everyone has given his blood and sweat to this country,” he said, adding the diversity is the strength of the country which will be preserved at all costs. (PTI)