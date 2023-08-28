BJP Social Media Department will play vital role in 2024 LS poll: Raina

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: Social media is playing a pivotal role in shaping narratives and influencing public opinions in the present scenario. It has emerged as a powerful trendsetter, capable of steering public opinion and framing discussions on various issues, said Ravinder Raina, JK BJP president during a one-day workshop of social media & IT Department held at the BJP Headquarters, here, today.

Besides Ravinder Raina, Ashok Koul, J&K BJP general secretary (Org), BJP NEM & Social Media Prabhari, Priya Sethi, organizational Prabhari, Anoop Kaipalli, convenor BJP social media, Ankit Gupta, convenor BJP IT, Ishant Gupta, spoke on the occasion while Manjit Singh Jasrotia, Nitish Mahajan, Satish Jandial, Gourav Balgotra and Ajay Anand co-incharges were also present.

Ravinder Raina emphasized that social media is an effective communication tool, having evolved into a trendsetter that significantly augments information dissemination. He stressed the crucial need for political parties and leaders to harness social media’s potential to effectively connect with the masses and ensure their voices are heard. He said in today’s socio-political landscape, social media stands as a potent force, reshaping the way public opinions are formed.

Ashok Koul asked the social media team members to work united to strengthen the party on social media platform by setting narrative (agenda) in favour of party by reaching out to every household with the achievements of Modi led BJP Government in last nine years. He also asked social media activists to approach beneficiaries of different schemes started by Modi led BJP Government.

Anoop Kaipalli highlighted the effective use of social media, aiming to equip attendees with skills and strategies necessary for leveraging digital platforms in disseminating information, engaging with constituents, and countering opposing narratives.

Priya Sethi, shed light on the dynamic nature of social media and its significance in modern political communication. She underscored the importance of responsible usage and ethical engagement on these platforms to maintain a healthy public discourse.

Ankit Gupta stated that the Party’s Social Media Department in J&K plays a vital role in disseminating BJP’s policies and programmes through different social media platforms. He also highlighted the Cell’s dedication in preparation for the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Ishant Gupta also interacted with the district IT convenors and co-convenors present on the occasion. The proceedings were conducted by Manjeet Singh Jasrotia.