Annual Chari Yatra reaches Shri Budha Amarnath shrine

Excelsior Correspondent

POONCH, Aug 28: Annual Chari Yatra of Shri Budha Amarnath Ji was taken out from Dashnami Akhara Mandir Poonch and reached Mandi, along with thousands of devotees/pilgrims this evening.

Earlier, in the morning, special Pooja was performed at Dashnami Akhara Mandir, Poonch with chanting of Vedic Mantras by the Sanskrit Scholars and Pandits. Then after completion of Vedic rituals in presence of many prominent persons of the area and senior officers in the district administration, historic Chari Yatra started for Shri Budha Amarnath Ji shrine at Mandi under the supervision of Shri Shri 1008 Maha Mandleshwar Swami Vishvatmanand Saraswati Ji Maharaj.

Click here to watch video

Thousands of people including women and children in the form of large rally started for Mandi, chanting religious slogans in the praise of Lord Shiva. Covering over 22 km distance on- foot, the Chari Yatra arrived the shrine of Budha Amarnath in Rajpura Mandi this evening. Profusely garlanded, Swami Ji was riding a highly decorated chariot.

On reaching Budha Amarnath ji Temple, Pooja was again performed there, while after keeping the Chari Mubarak for 2 days here it will be again taken to Dashnami Akhara Mandir Poonch. The people from all the communities welcomed Chari Yatra at Mandi town.

Pertinent to mention that the Budha Amarnath yatra from outside J&K concluded today and more than one pilgrims paid their obeisance here during this annual yatra.

Maha Mandleshwar Swami Vishvatmanand Saraswati Maharaj greeted people of the country on the occasion and prayed for the peace and development of the country and the region. Deputy Commissioner Poonch Yasin M Choudhary and SSP Vinay Sharma also accompanied. Yasin said all the arrangements were put in place including security to ensure smooth movement of Charri Yatra and pilgrims and the pilgrims accompanying.