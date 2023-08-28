Joint Director NIPCCD meets JU VC

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Aug 28: In a significant step towards promoting educational excellence and collaborative initiatives, a meeting was held between, the Vice Chancellor of the University of Jammu, Prof Umesh Rai and the Joint Director, National Institute of Public Cooperation and Child Development, Government of India, New Delhi, Parul Srivastva.

They engaged in a fruitful discussion focusing on areas of mutual interest in the realm of education, skill building, and community development. The meeting served as a platform to explore potential avenues for knowledge sharing and capacity building.

The Vice-Chancellor also shared his views on Design Your Degree, a new initiative of the University of Jammu. Both resolved to undertake community centric programmes and collaborative initiatives that address pressing issues and promote sustainable development.

The meeting also focused on potential collaboration in developing skill enhancement, thereby equipping students with practical knowledge and expertise.

Earlier, Srivastva threw light on the activities of NIPCCD, an organization under the Ministry of Women and Child Development GOI that focuses on research and training and capacity building in the areas of Child and Human Development, Public Cooperation, and related fields. She briefed that the Department of Home Science (Human Development), JU can initiate various courses that focus on Early Childhood Development and Early Intervention and various collaborative initiatives can be taken with SCERT, District Mental Health Department, Mission Poshan and Mission Vatsalya.

Vice Chancellor assured that adequate resources and support will be provided in this context.

The meeting concluded on a note of optimism. The visiting dignitary highly appreciated the efforts taken by the Vice-Chancellor for University of Jammu especially the idea of Design Your Degree.

Prof. Samridhi Arora, Head, Department of Home Science, University of Jammu also attended the meeting.