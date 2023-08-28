ADG BRO, KCCI delegation, beauty pageant winners, others call on LG

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 28: Harendra Kumar, Additional Director General Border Roads Organization (North West) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today.

A delegation of Kashmir Chamber of Commerce & Industry led by its President Javid Ahmad Tenga called on Lieutenant Governor.

The members of the delegation briefed the Lt Governor on their future endeavours including a Business Conclave to promote trade and business in the UT.

Miss World, Karolina Bielawska and other international beauty pageant winners also called on Lieutenant Governor.

Karolina Bielawska was accompanied by Miss World Caribbean, Emmy Pena; Miss World America, Shree Saini; Miss World India, Sini Shetty; Miss World England, Jessica Gagen; Miss Asia, Pricilia Carla Saputri Yules; Chairman and CEO of Miss World Organization, Julia Eric Morley. They shared the experience of their visit to Kashmir Valley.

The Lt Governor discussed with the international beauty pageant winners the tourism potential of J&K UT and its emergence as a favourite destination for hosting major international events.

The visit of the international beauty pageant winners was organized by the Tourism Department in collaboration with Rouble Nagi Art Foundation.

Dr Mandeep Kumar Bhandari, Principal Secretary to Lt Governor; Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah, Secretary Tourism Department; Rouble Nagi, Founder Rouble Nagi Art Foundation and Jamil Saidi, Chairman PME were also present during the interaction at Raj Bhawan.

Zafar Iqbal Khan Manhas, former MLC and Vice President J&K Apni Party called on Lieutenant Governor and apprised him on various issues of public importance of Shopian including providing boost to the horticulture sector, construction of road from Army camp Chanchmarg Shopian to Dubjan, construction of Zarkan Bridge, upgradation of High School building at Shahabad, upgradation of water supply schemes of Kandi Areas of Shopian, promotion of tourism and smooth implementation of PMAY.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislator of appropriate action on the genuine issues put forth during the interaction.

Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha released a book titled ‘Saral Sanskrit Bodh’ published by Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust, at Raj Bhawan today.

The Lt Governor congratulated Mahant Rohit Shastri, President Shri Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan Trust and Prof. Sharat Chandra Sharma, the authors of the book. He appreciated the commitment of Kailakh Jyotish and Vedic Sansthan for the promotion, development and enrichment of Sanskrit.