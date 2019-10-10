BJP slams Congress after UK Labour Party head says he met, discussed Kashmir with its leaders

NEW DELHI: The BJP on Thursday lashed out at the Congress over its “shameful shenanigans” and demanded an explanation after British Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said he discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir with “UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party”.

“A very productive meeting with UK representatives from the Indian Congress Party where we discussed the human rights situation in Kashmir. There must be a de-escalation and an end to the cycle of violence and fear which has plagued the region for so long,” Corbyn tweeted. (AGENCIES)