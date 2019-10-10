Govt plans to amend Arms Act; makers of prohibited guns illegally to face life term

NEW DELHI: Makers of “prohibited” arms illegally and those carrying such guns may soon have to spend the remainder of their life in jail if convicted under a new law proposed by the Union Home Ministry.

According to the draft Arms (Amendment) Bill, anyone possessing more than two licensed guns will have to deposit the third one with authorities as the Government is planning to ban the practice of granting multiple licences to an individual.

The Centre is also planning to double the punishments stipulated in the Arms Act, enacted six decades ago, a Home Ministry official said.

The draft of the proposed law covers areas like illegal trafficking of arms, tracking arms and their components from manufacturers to end users, organised crime, organised crime syndicates, and celebratory firing — with varying punishment for these offences. (AGENCIES)