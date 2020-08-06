BJP Sarpanch shot dead in Kulgam

Security plan being worked out

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Aug 6: Militants this morning shot dead a BJP leader and Sarpanch of a village in South Kashmir’s Kulgam district and security agencies are working out a plan to protect those vulnerable.

Militants this morning fired at a BJP Sarpanch identified as Sajad Ahmad Khanday son of Ali Mohammad resident of Vessu in Kulgam district.

He was shot outside his house multiple times from a pistol at point blank range. The militants fled from the spot leaving him in a pool of blood and he was immediately taken to Government Medical College Anantnag hospital where doctors declared him as as brought dead.

“Police has registered a case in this regard under relevant Sections of law. Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the full circumstances of this crime. Area has been cordoned off and search in the area is going on”, a police statement said.

This is the second attack in last 48 hours as on the evening of August 4 militants fired at a BJP Sarpanach Arif Ahmad at village Akhran in Kulgam district. He was critically injured and is undergoing treatment.

Inspector General of Police Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, said that the Sarpanch was accommodated in secured migrant camp at Vesoo in Kulgam for security reasons but he went to his house without informing police.

Kumar said that all the five BJP leaders who were recently attacked by militants had violated the Standard Operating Procedure. He said Arif Ahmad who was shot at on Aug 4 was also accommodated at secured place but he also violated the SOP.

He said that presently they are being accommodated at secure place and later a security plan will be devised to give protection to them.

And after the killing of the BJP Sarpanch four leaders of the BJP from South Kashmir resigned citing various reasons.

Those who resigned include District Secretary of the BJP Nazir Ahmad Mir of Kalim Kulgam, General Secretary of the district Shahzad Ahmad Bhat of Chowgam Kulgam, General Secretary Devser Constituency Mohammad Ayub Ganie of Bangihal Kulgam and Ghulam Mohammad Ganie of Chandan Pajan.

They issued a statement which read: “Today on 05/08/2020, we all resign from BJP. And in the future, we have no affiliation with any Political Party. We request all the people to forgive us for any mistake or wrong doings in the past.”

BJP spokesman Altaf Thakur, however, said that no worker of the party has resigned. He strongly condemned the killing of Sarpanch and termed it as a barbaric and inhuman act.

“It is a security lapse and two episodes have happened in three days. Killing of Sajad is very unfortunate. He was our constituency president for Vessu,” Thakur said.

He appealed to the police top brass especially DGP Dilbag Singh and IGP Kashmir to look into the issue and work out a security cover model for the vulnerable Sarpanchs and Panchs, especially those affiliated with the BJP.

“The list of Sarpanchs, Panchs and other activists who are vulnerable to militant attacks has already been submitted to the police. I urge the police top brass to immediately provide a security cover to those who are under threat,” he said.